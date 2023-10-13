TÜRKİYE
Israel's demand for Palestinians in Gaza to move south unacceptable: Türkiye
Forcing the 2.5 million people of Gaza to migrate is not only a clear violation of international law but also has no place in humanity, says Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
"We expect Israel to immediately rectify this grave mistake and to cease its merciless and indiscriminate actions against the civilian population in Gaza," the statement added. / Photo: AA Archive / AA Archive
Zeynep ConkarZeynep Conkar
October 13, 2023

Israeli military's announcement, which requires Palestinians residing in the northern part of Gaza to relocate to the southern region within 24 hours, is in no way acceptable, said Türkiye’s foreign ministry.

"Forcing the 2.5 million people of Gaza, who have been subjected to indiscriminate bombing for days, collectively deprived of electricity, water, and food, to migrate in a highly restricted area, is not only a clear violation of international law but also has no place in humanity," the ministry said in a statement on Friday.

"We expect Israel to immediately rectify this grave mistake and to cease its merciless and indiscriminate actions against the civilian population in Gaza," the statement added.

The conflict began last Saturday when Hamas initiated Operation Al Aqsa Flood against Israel, a multi-pronged surprise attack including a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel via land, sea, and air.

Hamas said the operation was in retaliation for the storming of the Al Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem and Israeli settlers’ growing violence against Palestinians.

The Israeli military then launched a bombardment on Gaza.

Israel's response has extended into cutting water and electricity supplies to the besieged Palestinian enclave, further worsening the living conditions in an area that has reeled under a crippling blockade since 2007.

