WORLD
1 MIN READ
Almost two dozen dead after bomb blast targets Afghanistan mosque
The blast targeted a mosque in northern Baghlan province during congregational Friday prayers.
Almost two dozen dead after bomb blast targets Afghanistan mosque
Takiakhana Imam Zaman mosque is located in in the city of Pol e Khomri, the capital of Baghlan province / Photo: AFP Archive / AFP Archive
By Eren Doguoglu
October 13, 2023

At least 17 people were killed in a blast that targeted a mosque in northern Afghanistan on Friday, according to local sources.

The explosion occurred at the Takiakhana Imam Zaman mosque in the city of Pol e Khomri, the capital of Baghlan province, during congregational Friday prayers, the sources said.

Most of those attending prayers were from the Shia sect.

RECOMMENDED

Iranian consulate in Mazar e Sharif condemned the explosion “which led to the martyrdom and wounding of a large number of praying Muslims.”

RelatedTwo blasts kill at least 48 people in Afghanistan
Explore
Türkiye signals readiness to deploy troops to Gaza despite Israeli opposition
Zelenskyy seeks Russian 'answers' as trilateral talks expand in UAE
Wedding blast kills at least five in Pakistan, police suspect suicide bombing
UN Human Rights Council approves probe into Iran protest crackdown
Erdogan, top diplomats from Balkan countries discuss ties, regional issues
Albanese warns Israeli UNRWA demolition signals wider attack on UN system
More US states declare emergency as monster winter storm barrels across nation
Turkish foreign minister meets counterparts in Istanbul
Anger sweeps America as five year old is detained by ICE agents
More Europeans label Trump an 'enemy' than an ally: survey
Israeli forces open fire on Lebanese army, UN mission despite ongoing ceasefire
UN rights chief decries 'routine abuse' of migrants in US
UK hits back at Trump for 'diminishing' NATO's Afghanistan war dead
Four fishermen missing after vessel collision off Karachi coast
German police probe violence at YPG terror group rallies