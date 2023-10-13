Israel should allow humanitarian assistance into Gaza through Egypt's Rafah crossing, the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

"The possibility that concerns us is that tension would increase and spread to the region," Erdogan said on Friday, speaking at the annual Türkiye-Africa Business and Economic Forum.

"Mosques, hospitals, and civilian settlements are bombarded and we reject such attacks as I openly express," he added, stressing that the blockade has worsened the humanitarian situation in Gaza and made the region more vulnerable.

Cutting off the electricity, water, fuel, and food for 2 million people cramped in an area of 360 square kilometres (139 square miles) in Gaza is a violation of most basic human rights, the Turkish president said.

"Punishing Gazan people collectively like this will only increase the problem and will cause more tears and suffering," he added.

Erdogan also reminded that planes carrying Turkish humanitarian assistance for residents of Gaza have landed in Egypt, saying: "We sent a humanitarian assistance plane to El Arish Airport this morning, which contains medicine, durable food, canned goods, diapers, and medical supplies."

Related Ceasefire, humanitarian corridor needed in Gaza for children's safety: UNICEF

Gaza blockade