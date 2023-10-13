TÜRKİYE
Erdogan urges Israel to allow humanitarian assistance to Gaza through Egypt
Collective punishment of Palestinians in Gaza will only "cause more tears and suffering" says Turkish president, strongly rejecting Israel's relentless bombardment of the besieged city.
October 13, 2023

Israel should allow humanitarian assistance into Gaza through Egypt's Rafah crossing, the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

"The possibility that concerns us is that tension would increase and spread to the region," Erdogan said on Friday, speaking at the annual Türkiye-Africa Business and Economic Forum.

"Mosques, hospitals, and civilian settlements are bombarded and we reject such attacks as I openly express," he added, stressing that the blockade has worsened the humanitarian situation in Gaza and made the region more vulnerable.

Cutting off the electricity, water, fuel, and food for 2 million people cramped in an area of 360 square kilometres (139 square miles) in Gaza is a violation of most basic human rights, the Turkish president said.

"Punishing Gazan people collectively like this will only increase the problem and will cause more tears and suffering," he added.

Erdogan also reminded that planes carrying Turkish humanitarian assistance for residents of Gaza have landed in Egypt, saying: "We sent a humanitarian assistance plane to El Arish Airport this morning, which contains medicine, durable food, canned goods, diapers, and medical supplies."

Gaza blockade

In a dramatic escalation of Middle East tensions, Israeli forces launched a sustained and forceful military campaign against Gaza, a response to a military offensive by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas in Israeli territories.

The conflict began last Saturday when Hamas initiated Operation Al Aqsa Flood against Israel, a multi-pronged surprise attack including a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel via land, sea, and air.

Hamas said the operation was in retaliation for the storming of the Al Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem and Israeli settlers' growing violence against Palestinians.

The Israeli military then launched Operation Swords of Iron against Hamas within Gaza.

Israel's response has extended into cutting water and electricity supplies to Gaza, further worsening the living conditions in an area that has reeled under a crippling siege since 2007.

