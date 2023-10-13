The 9th G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit has hailed the role of Türkiye in brokering the Black Sea grain deal last year, allowing the transportation of more than 30.5 million tonnes of grain since August 1, 2022.

“We appreciate the efforts of Türkiye and UN-brokered Istanbul agreements … and the initiative on the safe transportation of grain and foodstuffs from Ukrainian ports," said a joint statement issued on Friday after a meeting of the G20 parliament speakers in New Delhi.

The statement also called for their "full, timely and effective implementation to ensure the immediate and unimpeded deliveries of grain, foodstuffs, and fertilisers/inputs from the Russian Federation and Ukraine”.

“This is necessary to meet the demand in developing and least developed countries, particularly those in Africa,” it added.

On the Ukraine war, the statement said: “All states must refrain from the threat or use of force to seek territorial acquisition against the territorial integrity and sovereignty or political independence of any state. The use or threat of use of nuclear weapons is inadmissible."

Global trust crisis