Turkish companies have undertaken critical infrastructure projects from energy to food and agriculture in Africa, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

Speaking at the 4th Türkiye-Africa Business and Economic Forum, Erdogan said on Friday that Turkish business people’s direct investments in Africa have exceeded $10 billion.

Recalling that Türkiye announced its Africa Strategy in 2003 and declared 2005 as the “Africa Year,” he said that Türkiye established its cooperation with Africa on a win-win basis.

Stressing that Türkiye views Africa’s success as its own success, he said: “We fully supported the African Union’s G20 membership since the very beginning. Accordingly, we welcomed the African Union’s admission as a member during the recent G20 Summit in New Delhi."

"We believe that the free trade area on the African continent will create significant opportunities for trade and investments in the coming period," Erdogan said.

Strategic partnership