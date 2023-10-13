WORLD
Journalists killed, wounded during Israel's Lebanon attack
The Israeli shelling targeted the villages of Dhayra and Alma al Shaab.
A group of journalists from several outlets were in south Lebanon close to the border when they were hit by Israeli fire. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
By Meryem Demirhan, Eren Doguoglu
October 13, 2023

A Reuters journalist was killed Friday and six others from AFP, Reuters and Al Jazeera were wounded while working in southern Lebanon, the three news organisations said.

"We are deeply saddened to learn that our videographer, Issam Abdallah, has been killed," Reuters said in a statemen on Friday, adding he "was part of a Reuters crew in southern Lebanon".

Two other Reuters reporters, "Thaer al Sudani and Maher Nazeh also sustained injuries and are seeking medical care," Reuters said in a statement, adding it was "urgently seeking more information".

An Associated Press news agency photographer at the scene saw the body of the dead journalist and the six who were wounded, some of whom were rushed to hospitals in ambulances.

Images from the scene showed a charred car.

Qatar’s Al Jazeera TV, said two of its employees, Elie Brakhya and reporter Carmen Joukhadar, were among the wounded.

"Closed military zone"

RECOMMENDED

The Israeli army on Friday declared the Metula town near the border with Lebanon as a "closed military zone" amid rise of tensions along the Israel-Lebanon border.

Israel shelled the border region, two Lebanese security sources said, after a blast occurred on the border fence, according to the Israeli army.

One of the security sources said the shelling followed an infiltration attempt from the Lebanese side of the border, while the Israeli army said it was responding to a blast that caused "light damage" to the border barrier.

The Israeli shelling targeted the villages of Dhayra and Alma al Shaab, correspondents in the area said.

During a separate incident this week, Palestinian journalists Saad Taweel and Mohammed Abu Reziq, were killed in an Israeli air strike on Gaza while covering the ongoing conflict.

It has been reported that several other journalists were injured in the same area during the attack.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
