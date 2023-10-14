Saturday, October 13, 2023

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited Israeli infantrymen outside Gaza, his office said in a statement, and an accompanying video showed him telling them: "You ready for the next stage? The next stage is coming."

He did not elaborate in the video, which showed the infantrymen nodding in response to his question.

Hamas leader said Palestinians will not leave Gaza or the occupied West Bank to migrate to Egypt, after warnings from the Israeli army for more than a million Gaza residents to leave their homes and head south.

Bakeries in Gaza were running out of bread, drinking water was in short supply and power outages left families without charged phones to find out if fleeing relatives were safe.

1841 GMT - Saudi pauses talks on normalisation with Israel: source

Saudi Arabia has suspended talks on potentially normalising ties with Israel, a source told AFP news agency.

"Saudi Arabia has decided to pause discussion on possible normalisation and has informed US officials," a source familiar with the discussions told AFP.

The source spoke the same day US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met in Riyadh with his Saudi counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, on the latest stop on a six-nation tour of the region

1834 GMT - Poland completes operation to evacuate its citizens from Israel

Polish President Andrzej Duda announced that the evacuation of Polish citizens from Israel was completed.

Duda said on X: "I would like to thank the General Command of the Armed Forces, all the pilots, soldiers, rescuers and other people involved in this operation for the smooth and safe evacuation from Israel of our compatriots and guests-citizens of other countries."

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki also said on X that all citizens of Poland and other countries that have benefited from Poland's assistance are now home.

1822 GMT - Israeli army says ready to expand Gaza offensive with broad ground operation

The Israeli army declared its readiness to “widen the scope of the offensive” against Palestine's Gaza following the deployment of its forces across all the regions for an expected “comprehensive ground operation.”

“We are gearing up to expand the offensive. Various units and defense forces are strategically positioned across the entire nation, with heightened readiness and preparations for the forthcoming phases of the conflict, notably the extensive ground operation,” the Israeli army said in a statement.

It further said: “The Israeli Defense Forces are making preparations through extensive logistical efforts and the mobilization of hundreds of thousands of reserve soldiers to execute operational attack plans of diverse natures, including preparedness for comprehensive, simultaneous operations encompassing air, sea, and land.”

Iran's foreign minister warns Israel from Beirut to stop Gaza attacks or risk 'huge earthquake'

1730 GMT - Israel admits intelligence 'mistakes' in failing to predict Hamas attacks

A senior Israeli official has admitted "mistakes" in intelligence assessments ahead of a brutal Hamas attack last weekend.

It's my mistake, and it reflects the mistakes of all those making (intelligence) assessments - Israel National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi

"We really believed that Hamas learned the lesson from" its last major war with Israel in 2021, Hanegbi said.

1715 GMT - Israeli military preparing for 'significant ground operations'

The Israeli military has said its forces were preparing to implement a wide range of operational offensive plans as expectations grew of an imminent invasion of Gaza.

In a statement, the Israeli army said its forces were deployed across the country, increasing readiness for the next stages of the war, "with an emphasis on significant ground operations."

1400 GMT — Red Cross 'appalled' by misery as food, water run out in Gaza

The Red Cross has said it was "appalled" by the human misery unleashed by the war between Hamas and Israel, saying its volunteers would not abandon those who needed them most.

It called on both sides to abide by international humanitarian law, protect civilians and allow humanitarian organisations to alleviate the growing levels of suffering.

1557 GMT — Palestinians in Gaza struggle to follow Israeli evacuation order

Medical officials say an estimated 35,000 have crammed into the grounds of Gaza’s main hospital, seeking refugee ahead of an expected Israeli ground offensive.

Mohammad Abu Selim, general director of Shifa Hospital, confirmed that massive crowds had thronged the building and the courtyard outside. Shifa is the largest hospital in the entire Gaza.

“People think this is the only safe space after their homes were destroyed and they were forced to flee,” said Dr. Medhat Abbas, a Health Ministry official. “Gaza City is a frightening scene of devastation.”

1547 — Two civilians killed in Israel shelling of Lebanon: mayor

Two Lebanese civilians were killed in Israeli shelling of the southern village of Shebaa, its mayor said, as border tensions rise over Israel's war with Hamas.

"A man and his wife have been killed in their home by Israeli shelling," mayor Mohammad Harb told AFP news agency.

1449 — Türkiye ‘rejects, condemns’ attacks targeting civilians in Palestine

Türkiye “rejects and condemns” attacks targeting “innocent civilians” and causing their death in Palestine, said the country’s foreign minister.

“I would like to emphasize once again that we invite Israel to adhere to international law and human values,” Hakan Fidan said in a joint news conference with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry in Cairo.

Israel, he said, “should have peace not only with Arab countries but mainly with Palestinians.”

1426 GMT — Hamas chief accuses Israel of war crimes in Gaza

Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh has accused Israel of committing war crimes and preventing humanitarian aid from entering Gaza, as Israel pounds the blockaded territory with air strikes.

"Israeli atrocities amount to war crimes," he said in a letter addressed to United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres that was posted on the Palestinian group's website.

Haniyeh also condemned the "barbaric Israeli siege imposed" on the Palestinian territory, charging that "the Israeli occupation is banning entry of humanitarian aid and medical supplies to Gaza " .

1407 GMT — Demonstration in solidarity with Palestinians planned in Paris banned

A demonstration in Paris, which was planned for Sunday in solidarity with the Palestinian people amid ongoing conflict with Israel, was reportedly banned.

According to local media reports, the Paris Police Department banned the demonstration on the grounds that it posed a "risk of disturbing public order."

While local authorities allowed demonstrations in support of Israel in different cities, they banned demonstrations in support of Palestine in Lyon, Marseille and Paris this week on the same grounds.

Thirteen people were detained in Strasbourg, France after participating in a pro-Palestinian demonstration on Friday.

1403 GMT — Blinken asks China to use 'influence' for Middle East calm

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called on China, a partner of Iran, to use its influence to push for calm in the Middle East.

The top US diplomat, who was visiting Saudi Arabia, had a "productive" one-hour telephone call with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said.

"Our message was that he thinks it's in our shared interest to stop the conflict from spreading." Miller told reporters on Blinken's plane from Riyadh to Abu Dhabi.

1354 GMT — Lebanon's Hezbollah says fired on Israeli positions

Lebanon's Hezbollah group said it shelled Israeli positions in a contested border area on Saturday, as tensions rise over Israel's war with Hamas.

Hezbollah and other Palestinian factions in Lebanon have exchanged cross-border fire with Israel since Hamas's surprise October 7 attack on Israel that has killed more than 1,300 people in Israel.

0936 GMT — Palestinian death toll reaches over 2,200 in Gaza

The number of Palestinians killed by a massive Israeli air assault against Gaza has risen to 2,215, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

In a statement, the ministry said that 724 children and 458 women were among the people killed in the Israeli attacks.

The ministry also said that the number of wounded has risen to 8,714, including 2,450 children and 1,536 women.

Israeli forces launched a sustained and forceful military assault against Gaza on Saturday, following a military offensive by the Palestinian group Hamas in Israeli territories.

1302 GMT — China calls on US to play 'responsible role' in Israel-Gaza conflict: foreign ministry

China's top diplomat Wang Yi said that Washington should "play a constructive and responsible role" in Israel's war with Gaza during a phone call with his US counterpart Antony Blinken.

"The United States should practically play a constructive and responsible role, pushing the issue back on track for a political settlement as soon as possible," Wang told Blinken, according to a readout published by the Chinese foreign ministry.

1300 GMT—‘People of Gaza must have safe, urgent access to humanitarian aid,’ say Turkish foreign minister, Egyptian president

The people of Gaza must have safe and urgent access to humanitarian aid, stressed the Turkish foreign minister and Egyptian president in a meeting, said the Egypt Presidency in a statement.

Türkiye’s Hakan Fidan and Abdel Fattah El Sisi discussed the latest developments in Gaza, said the presidency.

Fidan and Sisi “reached a consensus on the extreme danger of the current situation and its threat to the stability and security of the region, which requires intensifying international efforts to immediately end the violence, restore calm,” it added.

1240 GMT — Captives killed in Israeli air strikes: Hamas

Hamas says eight captives, including four foreigners, were killed due to Israeli air strikes in Gaza over the past 24 hours.

1220 GMT — Israel gives Palestine's Red Crescent new deadline to evacuate

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society received an order from Israeli forces on Saturday with a new deadline to evacuate its Al-Quds hospital in Gaza City by 1300 GMT (16:00 pm local), according to a statement.

An initial deadline was given for 0300 GMT (06:00 am local) but was later extended.

However, the association said they cannot evacuate the hospital and it is obliged under a humanitarian mandate to continue providing services to the sick and wounded, the statement added.

1022 GMT — Israel military says Gaza residents must not 'delay' evacuation

The Israeli military has said that Gaza residents must not delay their departure before a military offensive starts as roads out of the northern part of the territory were again jammed with people leaving.

Military spokesman Richard Hecht said there is a "window" for safe passage to south Gaza between 10:00 am and 4:00 pm. Without saying how many days the window would remain, Hecht told reporters: "We know this is going to take time but we recommend people not to delay."

1018 GMT — Humanitarian supplies cut off from Gaza Strip for one week: UN

While no humanitarian supplies have been allowed into Gaza since October 7, two million people across Gaza are in danger of running out of water, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees has said.

"It has become a matter of life and death. It is a must; fuel needs to be delivered now into Gaza to make water available for 2 million people," Philippe Lazzarini, the UNRWA commissioner-general, said in a statement.

"No humanitarian supplies have been allowed into Gaza for a week now," he said.