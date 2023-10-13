Australians have begun voting in a historic referendum, the first in almost a quarter of a century, to decide whether to recognise its First Peoples in the constitution, as requested by the country's Indigenous leaders six years ago.

Australians will simply write "Yes" or "No" on the ballot paper on Saturday, after a question asking whether they agree to alter the 122-year-old constitution to recognise Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island people, and create an Indigenous body, called the Voice to Parliament, that can provide advice to the government on Indigenous issues.

Doors to polling booths open at 8 am [from 2100 GMT on Friday in Sydney and Melbourne to 2400 GMT in Perth], although more than 5 million people have already voted at early polling centres, overseas, or through postal votes.

Counting of the votes will begin after polls close at 6 pm [0700 GMT in Sydney], and the Australian Electoral Commission will release updated tallies as they come in from voting centres.

Voting is compulsory for Australia's 17.5 million voters.

The Voice to Parliament was proposed in the Uluru Statement from the Heart, a 2017 document that set out a roadmap for Indigenous reconciliation with wider Australia.

Supporters of the proposal believe entrenching an Indigenous Voice into the constitution would unite Australia and usher in a new era with its Indigenous people, who account for 3.8 percent of the population and, by most socio-economic measures, are the most disadvantaged people in the country.

They have inhabited the land for about 60,000 years but are not mentioned in the constitution, while data ranging from life expectancy to suicide rates to average income shows them worse off than non-Indigenous people.