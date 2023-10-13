In Israel's call for the evacuation of half of Gaza's population, many Palestinians fear a repeat of the most traumatic event in their tortured history, their mass exodus from what is now Israel during the 1948 war surrounding its creation.

Palestinians refer to it as the Nakba, the Arabic word for "catastrophe."

An estimated 700,000 Palestinians, a majority of the prewar population, fled or were expelled from what is now Israel in the months before and during the war, in which Jewish groups fended off an attack by several Arab states.

The Palestinians packed their belongings, piling into cars, trucks and donkey carts.

Many locked their doors and took their keys with them, expecting to return when the war ended.

Seventy-five years later, they have not been allowed back.

Emptied towns were renamed, and villages were demolished.

Israel refused to allow the Palestinians to return, because it would change the planned demographics of a Jewish majority within the country's borders.

So, the refugees and their descendants, who now number nearly 6 million, settled in camps in the West Bank, Lebanon, Syria and Jordan.

Those camps eventually grew into built-up neighbourhoods.

In Gaza, the vast majority of the population are Palestinian refugees, many of whose relatives fled from the same areas that Hamas struck last weekend.

The Palestinians insist they have the right to return, something Israel still adamantly rejects.

Their fate was among the thorniest issues in the peace process, which ground to a halt more than a decade ago.

Now, Palestinians fear the most painful moment in their history is repeating itself.

"You look at those pictures of people without cars, on donkeys, hungry and barefoot, getting out any way they can to go to the south," said political analyst Talal Awkal, who has decided to stay in Gaza City because he doesn't think the south will be any safer.

"It is a catastrophe for Palestinians, it is a Nakba," he said. "They are displacing an entire population from its homeland."

Rushing towards south

Israel has launched blistering waves of air strikes on besieged Gaza that have already killed over 1,900 Palestinians, and the war appears set to escalate further.

On Friday, Israel demanded that all Palestinians living in northern Gaza, including Gaza City, to head south. The evacuation orders apply to more than a million people, about half the population of the narrow, 40-kilometre coastal strip.

With Israel having sealed Gaza's borders, the only direction to flee is south, toward Egypt.