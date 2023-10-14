WORLD
6 MIN READ
Palestine seeks halt to Israel's Gaza onslaught, world powers mull options
Arab Group ambassadors at UN call for ceasefire, humanitarian aid access to besieged Gaza, and a stop to any mass displacement of Palestinians from the tiny enclave.
Palestine seeks halt to Israel's Gaza onslaught, world powers mull options
Israeli army Merkava battle tanks deploy along the fence with Gaza in southern Israel on October 13, 2023. / Photo: AFP / AFP
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
October 14, 2023

Palestine's United Nations envoy has appealed to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to do more to stop a "crime against humanity" by Israel, which has issues an ultimatum to nearly half of the population of the Gaza to relocate as it plans an assault.

"He has to do more. Whatever was done is not sufficient. We need all of us to do more to stop this crime against humanity," Palestinian UN envoy Riyad Mansour told reporters on Friday before a meeting of Arab Group ambassadors at the United Nations.

Countries urged Israel on Friday to hold off attacking northern Gaza, where more than a million civilians largely defied Israel's order to evacuate before it goes after Hamas fighters.

Israel's UN ambassador Gilad Erdan said on Friday that Israel's ultimatum to residents in northern Gaza was "to temporarily move south ... to mitigate civilian harm."

He was speaking at an event Israel hosted at the UN with families of Israelis captured by Hamas and taken to besieged Gaza in the attack.

Guterres briefed the 15-member UN Security Council behind closed doors on Friday.

"The situation in Gaza has reached a dangerous new low," he told reporters on his way to the briefing, adding that he was in constant contact with the leaders across the region to try and "prevent further dangerous escalation in the West Bank or elsewhere in the region, especially in southern Lebanon."

Guterres reminded the parties: "Even wars have rules ... Civilians must be protected and also never used as shields."

RelatedPalestinians fear 'new Nakba' after Israel's Gaza evacuation ultimatum

Russian, Brazilian proposals

During the meeting, Russia proposed a draft resolution for the Security Council that calls for a humanitarian ceasefire and condemns violence against civilians, according to a draft text seen by Reuters news agency.

"Russia cannot accept the complete inaction and lack of any reaction on the part of the UNSC," Russia's UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia said after the meeting, adding that Russia was also ready to mediate between Israel and Palestine.

It was not immediately clear when or if Russia would put the draft resolution to a vote.

The United States has traditionally shielded its ally Israel from any Security Council action.

It holds a veto along with Britain, France, China or Russia.

RECOMMENDED

Brazil proposed its own draft resolution late on Friday, seen by Reuters, which is essentially a more detailed version of Russia's text.

It specifically condemns "the terrorist attacks by Hamas" and "urges the Israeli authorities to immediately rescind its order" for civilians to evacuate northern Gaza.

When asked about Russia's draft, British UN ambassador Barbara Woodward said: "For something that is as important as this, we've already seen how much human life has been destroyed; we need time for consultation, serious consultation."

China's UN ambassador Zhang Jun said the council should "have a strong voice on this really alarming situation and also take meaningful action."

RelatedLive blog: Tens of thousands in besieged Gaza flee after Israeli ultimatum

'Extremely dangerous'

The United Nations said Israel's military informed it late on Thursday that 1.1 million Palestinians in Gaza should flee and move to the enclave's south within 24 hours, in what Palestinians fear could be a precursor to a ground offensive, which they fear could repeat their worst moment in their history, Nakba, where they were expelled from their homes in historical Palestine and never returned.

"Moving more than one million people across a densely populated war zone to a place with no food, water, or accommodation, when the entire territory is under siege, is extremely dangerous — and in some cases, simply not possible," Guterres said.

Erdan criticised the UN response, saying Israel should be praised for its advance warning to Gaza residents.

Israel's continuous bombardment on besieged Gaza has killed over 1,900 Palestinians, including 600 children while Hamas' surprise attack last week left more than 1,300 Israelis dead and hundreds wounded.

"All hostages in Gaza must be released immediately. It is imperative that all parties — and those with influence over them — do everything possible to achieve these steps," Guterres said.

The Arab Group ambassadors called for a ceasefire, humanitarian aid access to Gaza, and a stop to any mass displacement of Palestinians.

Mansour said there was no safe place in Gaza.

"We need to stop this war immediately. We need to send convoys of food and medicine to help the people there and we need to stop this ethnic cleansing from taking place," he said.

RelatedUS cities beef up security over fears of violence amid Israel's war on Gaza
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Türkiye signals readiness to deploy troops to Gaza despite Israeli opposition
Zelenskyy seeks Russian 'answers' as trilateral talks expand in UAE
Wedding blast kills at least five in Pakistan, police suspect suicide bombing
UN Human Rights Council approves probe into Iran protest crackdown
Erdogan, top diplomats from Balkan countries discuss ties, regional issues
Uganda detains 2,000 after disputed vote, 30 killed: army
More US states declare emergency as monster winter storm barrels across nation
Turkish foreign minister meets counterparts in Istanbul
Anger sweeps America as five year old is detained by ICE agents
Israeli forces open fire on Lebanese army, UN mission despite ongoing ceasefire
UN rights chief decries 'routine abuse' of migrants in US
UK hits back at Trump for 'diminishing' NATO's Afghanistan war dead
Four fishermen missing after vessel collision off Karachi coast
German police probe violence at YPG terror group rallies
US exits WHO after nearly eight decades