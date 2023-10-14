The Israeli army has said its air defense intercepted two flying aircraft overnight Friday above the northern city of Haifa.

A statement said the aircraft were shot down after air-raid sirens blared near the Arab-majority city of Shefa-Amr in Israel.

No injuries were reported.

The army said it struck a post belonging to the Lebanese group Hezbollah in southern Lebanon in response to the aircraft infiltration and firing at an Israeli drone.

There have been no comment from Hezbollah.

Tension flared along the Israeli-Lebanese border, with Israeli forces and the Hezbollah group exchanging fire multiple times in the past week in the deadliest confrontations since a month-long war in 2006.

Related Journalists killed, wounded during Israel's Lebanon attack

Crippling siege since 2007