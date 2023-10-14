A third Turkish plane carrying humanitarian aid for Gaza Strip civilians took off from the capital Ankara.

The military aircraft, in collaboration with the National Defense Ministry, Turkish Red Crescent, and Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), will deliver much-needed aid to the people of Gaza.

The plane landed on Saturday at El Arish International Airport in Egypt, which neighbors the embattled enclave and has allocated it for humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Aid items like medicine, medical supplies, non-perishable food, canned goods, blankets, and diapers are set to be transported through the Rafah Border Crossing to Gaza.

The first two planes carrying Türkiye's humanitarian aid for Gaza civilians landed in Egypt on Friday.

'Devastating humanitarian consequences'

The conflict between Palestine and Israel began last Saturday when Hamas initiated Operation Al-Aqsa Flood – a multi-pronged surprise attack including a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel via land, sea and air.