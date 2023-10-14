Palestinians are scrambling to flee northern Gaza after Israel ordered nearly half the population to flee south, raising fears of what many believe will be the second Nakba — the mass exodus of Palestinians from what is now Israel during the 1948 war.

Israel is forcing some 1 million people to flee, including the entire population of Gaza City, despite warnings from the UN and aid groups that such an exodus would cause untold human suffering, with hospital patients and others unable to relocate.

Families in cars, trucks and donkey carts packed with their possessions crowded a main road heading southward from Gaza City as Israeli airstrikes continued to hammer the besieged territory.

Hamas has also told people to ignore the evacuation order.

The UN called on Israel to reverse the unprecedented directive.

Families in Gaza faced what agonizing dilemmas in deciding whether to leave or stay, with no safe ground anywhere. Israeli strikes have leveled entire city blocks, and Gaza has been sealed off from food, water and medical supplies — all under a virtual total power blackout.

Haifa Khamis al Shurafa, 42, fled to the farming town of Deir al Balah in a group of about 150 people on Friday, after her apartment in an upscale neighbourhood of Gaza City was demolished in an Israeli airstrike earlier in the week.

“We lost everything, our house, our belongings, everything,” she said. “All we have is our kids, and that’s why we left. We don’t want to lose them.”

As her phone battery ran low and the sound of shelling echoed in the distance, she said: “I am using the last bit of power I have to tell you, we don’t deserve this."