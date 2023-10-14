A total of 52 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli army fire in the occupied West Bank since last Saturday, according to its Health Ministry.

The latest casualty was a Palestinian killed by Israeli soldiers’ gunfire in the city of Jericho in the occupied West Bank, it announced.

Mahmud Shahade, 27, was taken to Jericho State Hospital after being shot in the head but doctors could not save him, said the ministry, bringing the number of Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank since October 7 to 52.

There was tension between Israeli soldiers and dozens of young Palestinians in the Uqbat Jaber Refugee Camp near Jericho, eyewitnesses told Anadolu.

Israeli soldiers intervened with tear gas and then live ammunition, leading to Shahade being fatally shot.

Israeli forces also carried out military raids in local refugee camps and did house-to-house searches.

