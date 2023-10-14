WORLD
3 MIN READ
Palestinian death toll tops 50 in occupied West Bank: Health Ministry
Israeli forces impose a deadly crackdown on Palestinians in the occupied territory as the bombardment of Gaza continues.
Palestinian death toll tops 50 in occupied West Bank: Health Ministry
Mourners carry the body of 24-year-old Palestinian man who was killed by Israeli forces, during his funeral near Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Esra YAGMUR
October 14, 2023

A total of 52 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli army fire in the occupied West Bank since last Saturday, according to its Health Ministry.

The latest casualty was a Palestinian killed by Israeli soldiers’ gunfire in the city of Jericho in the occupied West Bank, it announced.

Mahmud Shahade, 27, was taken to Jericho State Hospital after being shot in the head but doctors could not save him, said the ministry, bringing the number of Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank since October 7 to 52.

There was tension between Israeli soldiers and dozens of young Palestinians in the Uqbat Jaber Refugee Camp near Jericho, eyewitnesses told Anadolu.

Israeli soldiers intervened with tear gas and then live ammunition, leading to Shahade being fatally shot.

Israeli forces also carried out military raids in local refugee camps and did house-to-house searches.

RelatedUS requests delay to Israel’s ground invasion of Gaza: media report

Mass evacuation from Gaza

RECOMMENDED

The latest conflict began a week ago when Hamas initiated Operation Al-Aqsa Flood – a multi-pronged surprise attack including a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel via land, sea and air.

Hamas said the operation was in retaliation for the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem and Israeli settlers’ growing violence against Palestinians.

The Israeli military then launched Operation Swords of Iron against Hamas targets within the Gaza Strip.

That response has extended into cutting water and electricity supplies to Gaza, further worsening the living conditions in an area that endured a crippling siege since 2007, as well as ordering over a million Gazans to evacuate from the strip’s north to the south in less than 24 hours.

More than 3,300 people have been killed since the outbreak of the conflict, including 1,900 Palestinians and 1,400 Israelis.

RelatedGaza's Al Shifa hospital shelters thousands amid Israeli evacuation order
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye signals readiness to deploy troops to Gaza despite Israeli opposition
Zelenskyy seeks Russian 'answers' as trilateral talks expand in UAE
Wedding blast kills at least five in Pakistan, police suspect suicide bombing
UN Human Rights Council approves probe into Iran protest crackdown
Erdogan, top diplomats from Balkan countries discuss ties, regional issues
Uganda detains 2,000 after disputed vote, 30 killed: army
More US states declare emergency as monster winter storm barrels across nation
Turkish foreign minister meets counterparts in Istanbul
Anger sweeps America as five year old is detained by ICE agents
Israeli forces open fire on Lebanese army, UN mission despite ongoing ceasefire
UN rights chief decries 'routine abuse' of migrants in US
UK hits back at Trump for 'diminishing' NATO's Afghanistan war dead
Four fishermen missing after vessel collision off Karachi coast
German police probe violence at YPG terror group rallies
US exits WHO after nearly eight decades