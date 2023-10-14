In an interview, the EU’s top diplomat has compared Gaza to Ukraine and said some of Israel’s military response violates international law,.

“We’ve said it in Ukraine, and we say it in Gaza: you cannot cut off water and all utilities to an entire population,” EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell Borrell told Spanish daily El Pais, published on Saturday.

“We must keep repeating, pressuring and insisting (that Israel comply with international law).”

Borrell’s comments come the day after European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen flew to Israel, where she met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and uncritically pledged Europe's support for Israel.

But while condemning Hamas and militia for making “it impossible to find peaceful solutions,” Borrell, a Spanish politician, also sought nuance.

“What happened hasn’t happened in a long time and emotions are running high… Now we must deal with the most urgent thing, which is the situation in Gaza and preventing the conflict from spreading,” he added.

On the Israeli army’s evacuation order, Borrell also said it was “completely unrealistic” to demand that 1 million people evacuate northern Gaza in 24 hours.

“Our delegation there has been getting information from people in shelters and hospitals where people are injured who say: ‘How are we going to leave, how can we move if there isn’t even transportation?’”