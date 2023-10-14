The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has strongly condemned Israel's call for the forced evacuation of residents in northern Gaza and its ongoing attacks.

In a statement, the OIC voiced "its absolute rejection and condemnation of Israel, the occupying power’s calls for the forced displacement of the Palestinian people, and attempts to transfer the humanitarian crisis exacerbated by the Israeli occupation to neighboring countries."

The group also "strongly condemned the blockade of medical, relief supplies, and basic necessities to the Gaza Strip … as collective punishment, which is a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law."

It reiterated its appeal to the international community to take urgent action to stop Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people, which could result in a dire humanitarian crisis.

It also stressed the “necessity of establishing humanitarian corridors to provide essential aid to the Gaza Strip.”