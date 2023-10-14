WORLD
3 MIN READ
OIC condemns Israel for forcing people of Gaza into displacement
The Organization of Islamic Cooperation strongly opposes any attempts from Israel to shift the humanitarian crisis onto neighboring countries.
OIC condemns Israel for forcing people of Gaza into displacement
Despite international warnings, the Israeli army on Friday ordered residents in blockaded northern Gaza to evacuate their homes and relocate to the southern region. / Photo: AFP / AFP
By Esra YAGMUR
October 14, 2023

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has strongly condemned Israel's call for the forced evacuation of residents in northern Gaza and its ongoing attacks.

In a statement, the OIC voiced "its absolute rejection and condemnation of Israel, the occupying power’s calls for the forced displacement of the Palestinian people, and attempts to transfer the humanitarian crisis exacerbated by the Israeli occupation to neighboring countries."

The group also "strongly condemned the blockade of medical, relief supplies, and basic necessities to the Gaza Strip … as collective punishment, which is a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law."

It reiterated its appeal to the international community to take urgent action to stop Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people, which could result in a dire humanitarian crisis.

It also stressed the “necessity of establishing humanitarian corridors to provide essential aid to the Gaza Strip.”

Related'Not possible': Northern Gaza hospital defies Israel's evacuation order
RECOMMENDED

Growing violence against Palestinians

Despite international warnings, the Israeli army on Friday ordered residents in blockaded northern Gaza to evacuate their homes and relocate to the southern region by 4 pm local time (1300GMT).

The conflict between Palestine and Israel began last Saturday when Hamas initiated Operation Al Aqsa Flood – a multi-pronged surprise attack including a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel via land, sea and air.

Hamas said the operation was in retaliation for the storming of the Al Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem and Israeli settlers’ growing violence against Palestinians.

The Israeli military then launched Operation Swords of Iron against Hamas targets within the Gaza Strip.

That response has extended into cutting water and electricity supplies to Gaza, further worsening the living conditions in an area that has faced a crippling siege since 2007, as well as ordering over 1 million Gazans to evacuate northern Gaza in less than 24 hours.

RelatedIn pictures: Gaza residents flee as Israel's evacuation time bomb ticks
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye signals readiness to deploy troops to Gaza despite Israeli opposition
Zelenskyy seeks Russian 'answers' as trilateral talks expand in UAE
Wedding blast kills at least five in Pakistan, police suspect suicide bombing
UN Human Rights Council approves probe into Iran protest crackdown
Erdogan, top diplomats from Balkan countries discuss ties, regional issues
Uganda detains 2,000 after disputed vote, 30 killed: army
More US states declare emergency as monster winter storm barrels across nation
Turkish foreign minister meets counterparts in Istanbul
Anger sweeps America as five year old is detained by ICE agents
Israeli forces open fire on Lebanese army, UN mission despite ongoing ceasefire
UN rights chief decries 'routine abuse' of migrants in US
UK hits back at Trump for 'diminishing' NATO's Afghanistan war dead
Four fishermen missing after vessel collision off Karachi coast
German police probe violence at YPG terror group rallies
US exits WHO after nearly eight decades