Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi have reiterated calls for safe and urgent access to humanitarian aid for the people of Palestine's Gaza.

During a meeting in the Egyptian capital Cairo on Saturday, Fidan and Sisi also stressed the importance of preventing collective punishment for the people of Gaza such as “siege, famine or displacement,” Egypt's Presidency said.

Fidan and Sisi “reached a consensus on the extreme danger of the current situation and its threat to the stability and security of the region, which requires intensifying international efforts to immediately end the violence, restore calm,” it added.

They also discussed the bilateral relations between Türkiye and Egypt, and the Egyptian President expressed his satisfaction with the developments seen in bilateral relations within the framework of mutual respect and common interests.

Sisi drew attention to the importance of continuing to work to improve the relations between the two countries and take them to a new level in the future, to continue mutual steps to activate various bilateral cooperation mechanisms and to achieve concrete progress.

Türkiye-Egypt relations

In a joint news conference with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry later on Saturday, Fidan said that the relations between Türkiye and Egypt “have entered a brand new era in which we turn our horizons to the future and focus on cooperation.”