Lebanon's Hezbollah says fired on Israeli positions
Missile attack has hits Israeli sites in Shebaa Farms and Kafr Shuba hills in southern Lebanon.
Lebanon's army said on Saturday that Israel was behind cross-border fire that killed a Reuters journalist and wounded six others near the border the previous day. / Photo: AFP / AFP
By Meryem Demirhan
October 14, 2023

Lebanon's Hezbollah group has said it shelled five Israeli positions in a contested border area, as tensions rise over Israel's war with Palestine's Hamas.

Hezbollah "attacked Zionist positions in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms... with guided missiles and mortar shells, hitting them," the group said in a statement on Saturday.

An AFP correspondent near Shebaa Farms reported shelling and saw clouds of smoke rising in the area.

Hezbollah and other Palestinian factions in Lebanon have exchanged cross-border fire with Israel since Hamas's surprise October 7 attack on Israel ignited a war that has killed more than 1,300 people in Israel.

Israel's massive retaliatory air and artillery strikes have killed more than 2,200 people in Palestine's Gaza.

Israel has traded fire with Hezbollah and allied Palestinian factions in Lebanon on a near-daily basis since Sunday, although the tit-for-tat attacks have remained limited.

Cross-border fire

Lebanon's army said on Saturday that Israel was behind cross-border fire that killed a Reuters journalist and wounded six others near the border the previous day.

Earlier on Saturday, Israeli forces said they killed several "terrorists" trying to cross the border from Lebanon.

On Monday, Hezbollah had said Israeli strikes had killed three of its members, while Palestinian fighters claimed a thwarted infiltration bid.

