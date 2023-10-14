Türkiye “rejects and condemns” attacks targeting “innocent civilians” and causing their death in Palestine, the country’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said.

“I would like to emphasise once again that we invite Israel to adhere to international law and human values,” Hakan Fidan said in a joint news conference with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry in Cairo on Saturday.

Israel, he said, “should have peace not only with Arab countries but mainly with Palestinians.”

Fidan informed that Türkiye is in close consultation with countries with which it has a similar stance on the Palestinian issue to prevent the conflict from spreading.

He called for the resumption of the peace process on the basis of a two-state solution and stressed that as Muslim countries in the region, it is necessary to establish a mechanism that will protect the survival of the Palestinians and be the guarantor of a just and lasting peace.

He added that Türkiye will continue to send humanitarian aid to Gaza as the ongoing conflict with Israel rages, and that they discussed the aid issue with other countries too.

"We were in search of how countries can address this issue in a more systematic way, in coordination, instead of providing aid separately. Of course, the UN is also in the field."

Hostilities enter second week