The bloody conflict in Palestine and Israel has sparked angry disputes at some of most prestigious universities in the United States, where those who speak out against Israel's actions are faced with intense criticism or even threats of violence.

At Harvard, Stanford and New York University (NYU), bitter clashes involving students, professors and administrators have blown up into viral debates on social media, with echoes in the political and media worlds.

At Harvard, a statement signed by several student groups sparked an explosive response.

The text said that the students "hold the Israeli regime entirely responsible for all unfolding violence"; that the recent events "did not occur in a vacuum"; and that "Israeli violence has structured every aspect of Palestinian existence for 75 years."

'Moral cowardice'

That drew a caustic reaction from Lawrence Summers, who is not only a former US Treasury Secretary but the former president of Harvard.

"I am sickened," and not just by the students' statement but by "the silence from Harvard's leadership," he said on X, the former Twitter.

Jake Auchincloss, a Democratic member of Congress from Massachusetts, said on social media that he was "ashamed" of his alma mater, calling the Harvard students' statement "morally depraved" and accusing university leaders of displaying "moral cowardice".

University officials did publish a statement of their own, but an avalanche of criticism prompted Harvard president Claudine Gay to issue a second statement.

"Let there be no doubt that I condemn the terrorist atrocities perpetrated by Hamas," she said. "Such inhumanity is abhorrent".

Amid the furious reaction, a list of the groups that had signed the students' statement was deleted - "for student safety," a later posting said.

Some of the groups' members had fallen victim to "doxxing," having their personal information posted on the internet without consent. And a vehicle driving near campus carried a large screen displaying names and photos under the title: "Harvard's leading anti-Semites".

Certain of the demonstrators against Israel's attacks in Gaza withdrew their signatures, according to the Harvard Crimson, the student newspaper, with some students even disavowing the text.