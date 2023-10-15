The families of Israelis detained by Hamas in besieged Gaza have protested in Tel Aviv where they voiced sharp criticism of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and demanded his resignation.

The Times of Israel news website reported on Saturday that protesters gathered in front of the Ministry of Defence, where anger escalated as protesters shifted their focus to criticising the prime minister and chanted: "Go to prison, Bibi [Netanyahu]!" and "Leave."

The crowd raised banners that read: "Bibi [Netanyahu], your hands are stained with blood", "We have been abandoned", "Return the hostages immediately", and "There is no trust, resign."

Monica Levy, 62, who lost Mapal Adam, 25 — a family member — was quoted as saying, Netanyahu is most interested in his survival, and "is willing to sacrifice us all."

She demanded that Netanyahu and his government "go home," because she said they abandoned the people in the south and neglected the lives of the residents.

"They are obsessed with their petty politics," said Levy.

The website noted that a lone pro-Netanyahu demonstrator was screaming in support of the government in the crowd before police separated him from other demonstrators.

Palestinian sources said on Saturday that a large number of Israeli prisoners kept in besieged Gaza have been killed or wounded during ongoing Israeli air strikes on the enclave.