When Israel began bombarding besieged Gaza, the US also started moving warships and aircraft to the region to be ready to provide Israel with military equipment.

A second US carrier strike group departed from Norfolk, Virginia, on Friday. Scores of aircraft are heading to US military bases around the Middle East.

Special operations forces are now assisting Israel's military in planning and intelligence. The first shipment of additional munitions has already arrived.

More is expected, soon.

Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin has already with Israeli leaders to discuss what else the US can provide.

For now, the buildup reflects US anticipation that the deadly fighting between Palestinian resistance groups and Israel could escalate into a more dangerous regional conflict.

Here is a look at what weapons and options the US military could provide:

Weapons and special operations forces

Defence Secretary Austin announced that a small special operations cell was now assisting Israel with intelligence and planning, and providing advice and consultations to the Israeli Defence Forces on prisoner recovery efforts.

Those forces, however, have not been tasked with prisoner rescue, which would put them on the ground fighting in the conflict.

That's something the Biden administration has not approved, and White House spokesman John Kirby has said the Israelis do not want.

The US is also getting US defence companies to expedite weapons orders by Israel that were already on the books.

Chief among those are munitions for Israel's Iron Dome air defence system.

"We're surging additional military assistance, including ammunition and interceptors to replenish Iron Dome," President Joe Biden said on Tuesday.

Iron Dome's missiles target rockets that approach its cities. According to Raytheon, Israel has 10 such systems in place.

Raytheon produces most of the missile components for Iron Dome in the US, and the Army has two systems in its stockpile.

The Iron Dome munitions the US provides to Israel will likely be above and beyond what Israel has ordered and will be part of ongoing military assistance packages.

Those packages will also include small-diameter bombs and JDAM kits — essentially a tail fin and navigation kit that turns a "dumb" bomb into a "smart" bomb and enables troops to guide the munition to a target, rather than simply dropping it.

Navy ships and planes