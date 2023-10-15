October 15, 2023
The "Great Palestine March," organised by the National Will Platform in protest of Israel's attacks on Gaza, was held Saturday in Istanbul.
Thousands gathered in Fatih district's Beyazit Square holding flags.
Demonstrators carried banners and placards in support of Gaza's civilian population, chanting slogans of solidarity.
After the march, groups performed the evening prayer at the Blue Mosque.
