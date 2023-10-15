TÜRKİYE
1 MIN READ
In Pictures: Istanbul's ‘Great Palestine March’ against Israeli attacks
Thousands marched in Beyazit Square to demonstrate support for the people of Gaza and to condemn Israel's bombardment of the Palestinian territory.
In Pictures: Istanbul's ‘Great Palestine March’ against Israeli attacks
On Saturday, Istanbul's Beyazit Square witnessed a demonstration in support of Gaza, protesting Israel's attacks. / Photo: AA / Others
Ayse Isin KirenciAyse Isin Kirenci
October 15, 2023

The "Great Palestine March," organised by the National Will Platform in protest of Israel's attacks on Gaza, was held Saturday in Istanbul.

Thousands gathered in Fatih district's Beyazit Square holding flags.

Demonstrators carried banners and placards in support of Gaza's civilian population, chanting slogans of solidarity.

RECOMMENDED

After the march, groups performed the evening prayer at the Blue Mosque.

RelatedThousands march in London against Israel action in Gaza
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye signals readiness to deploy troops to Gaza despite Israeli opposition
Zelenskyy seeks Russian 'answers' as trilateral talks expand in UAE
Wedding blast kills at least five in Pakistan, police suspect suicide bombing
UN Human Rights Council approves probe into Iran protest crackdown
Erdogan, top diplomats from Balkan countries discuss ties, regional issues
More US states declare emergency as monster winter storm barrels across nation
Turkish foreign minister meets counterparts in Istanbul
Anger sweeps America as five year old is detained by ICE agents
Israeli forces open fire on Lebanese army, UN mission despite ongoing ceasefire
UN rights chief decries 'routine abuse' of migrants in US
UK hits back at Trump for 'diminishing' NATO's Afghanistan war dead
Four fishermen missing after vessel collision off Karachi coast
German police probe violence at YPG terror group rallies
US exits WHO after nearly eight decades
South Korea hails Türkiye's rising global role, deepening defence and strategic ties