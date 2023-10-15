Sunday, October 15, 2023

1803 GMT - Russian attacks on Ukraine over a 24-hour period killed six people, local officials have reported.

Two people were killed and three more injured in the Kherson area after more than 100 shells bombarded the region over the weekend, local governor Oleksandr Prokudin wrote on social media.

Two guided bombs later hit key infrastructure in Kherson city, sparking a partial blackout and disruption to the area’s water supply, reported the head of the city’s military administration, Roman Mrochko.

Local officials said two more people died in the Donetsk area and that a 57-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman were killed by an airstrike that destroyed their home in the Kharkiv region.

In a separate incident, a 14-year-old boy was killed by a mine in a field in Ukraine’s Mykolaiv region, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said. The explosion also injured another 12-year-old boy.

1514 GMT - Russian governor reported to police for Ukraine war remarks

A Russian governor was accused by critics of “discrediting Russia’s armed forces” after telling residents in her region that the country had “no need” for its war in Ukraine.

Natalya Komarova, the governor of the Khanty-Mansiysk region and a member of President Vladimir Putin’s governing United Russia party, made the remarks during a meeting with residents in the Siberian city of Nizhnevartovsk on Saturday.

Critics have called for authorities to launch an investigation into her remarks, but Komarova hasn't been detained or faced any charges so far.

1504 GMT - Putin sees gains on Ukraine frontlines, including Avdiivka

Russian forces have made gains in their Ukraine offensive, President Vladimir Putin said, including in Avdiivka, a symbolic industrial hub where fighting has been fierce.

Ukrainian forces say they continue to repel Russian troops in the area.

"Our troops are improving their position in almost all of this area, which is quite vast," Putin said in an interview on Russian television, an extract of which was posted on social media.

"This concerns the areas of Kupiansk, Zaporizhzhia and Avdiivka," Putin said, praising the army's "active defence strategy ".

0619 GMT - Russia does not violate UN sanctions against N Korea - Russian diplomat

Moscow does not violate United Nations sanctions against North Korea, but is categorically against new restrictive measures on Pyongyang, a high-ranking Russian diplomat told the RIA state news agency in remarks published.

"Russia, as a responsible member of the world community, strictly adheres to its international obligations towards Pyongyang through the UN Security Council," Russian Ambassador at Large Oleg Burmistrov told RIA in an interview.

"At the same time, we are categorically against the introduction of new restrictive measures.