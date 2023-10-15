Amnesty International has published evidence about the Israeli military's use of white phosphorus in densely populated civilian areas in besieged Gaza.

Videos and photos verified by Amnesty International's Crisis Evidence Laboratory on Saturday show Israel used white phosphorus on the Palestinian enclave, which it has been bombing since October 7.

Crisis Evidence Laboratory, which confirmed the images taken from different angles of the attacks on Gaza Port and nearby hotels, also shared satellite images of the attack point.

While it was recorded in the video that white phosphorus ammunition was used together with highly explosive artillery shells, it said the artillery shells released particles that produced dense white smoke when exploding in the air and that was consistent with the use of M825 and M825A1 artillery shells.

What is white phosphorus?

According to international law, the smoke of white phosphorus, which is prohibited for use in areas with dense civilian populations, can cause sudden wounds to the lungs and suffocation when inhaled.

White phosphorus, which can cause second and third-degree burns on the skin, easily catches fire when it comes into contact with oxygen. When used as a bomb, it causes fires as well as an explosive effect.

Fires caused by white phosphorus bombs can spread to large areas and continue until the area's phosphorus is exhausted.