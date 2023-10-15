WORLD
Israel's use of white phosphorus on Gaza verified: Amnesty International
The human rights organisation published videos and photos of Israel's use of white phosphorus, which is prohibited under international law in areas with dense civilian populations.
Israel used white phosphorus on the Palestinian enclave, Amnesty International verifies / Photo: AFP. / AFP
Edibe Beyza CaglarEdibe Beyza Caglar
October 15, 2023

Amnesty International has published evidence about the Israeli military's use of white phosphorus in densely populated civilian areas in besieged Gaza.

Videos and photos verified by Amnesty International's Crisis Evidence Laboratory on Saturday show Israel used white phosphorus on the Palestinian enclave, which it has been bombing since October 7.

Crisis Evidence Laboratory, which confirmed the images taken from different angles of the attacks on Gaza Port and nearby hotels, also shared satellite images of the attack point.

While it was recorded in the video that white phosphorus ammunition was used together with highly explosive artillery shells, it said the artillery shells released particles that produced dense white smoke when exploding in the air and that was consistent with the use of M825 and M825A1 artillery shells.

What is white phosphorus?

According to international law, the smoke of white phosphorus, which is prohibited for use in areas with dense civilian populations, can cause sudden wounds to the lungs and suffocation when inhaled.

White phosphorus, which can cause second and third-degree burns on the skin, easily catches fire when it comes into contact with oxygen. When used as a bomb, it causes fires as well as an explosive effect.

Fires caused by white phosphorus bombs can spread to large areas and continue until the area's phosphorus is exhausted.

It is very difficult to treat those exposed to white phosphorus, which is taken into the body through inhalation, contact or ingestion.

White phosphorus sticks to surfaces and is also contagious. That is why those treating injuries caused by the bomb need to receive special training to protect themselves.

Periodic exposure to the substance can cause advanced deformation of the jaw bone and cause it to break.

White phosphorus in international law

Under the UN Convention on Conventional Weapons (CCW), aerial incendiary weapons attacks in civilian areas are prohibited.

There are no legal obstacles to using the smoke emitted by white phosphorus for purposes such as camouflaging military units in open areas.

On the other hand, discussions continue regarding whether white phosphorus should be considered a war crime due to the effects and harm it causes on people when used.

SOURCE:AA
