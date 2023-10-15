WORLD
3 MIN READ
Another 6.3 magnitude earthquake strikes western Afghanistan: USGS
Over 12,000 people have been affected and over 1,000 have been killed by a series of tremors that have jolted the region this month.
Another 6.3 magnitude earthquake strikes western Afghanistan: USGS
More than 90 percent of those killed in the quakes were women and children, UNICEF has said. / Photo: AP / AP
By Esra YAGMUR
October 15, 2023

A shallow 6.3 magnitude earthquake has rocked western Afghanistan, the US Geological Survey said, the latest to hit a region where entire villages have been flattened and over 1,000 killed by a series of tremors this month.

The quake hit at 0336 GMT on Sunday, 33 kilometres from Herat city, the capital of the western province of the same name, the USGS said.

On October 7, another magnitude 6.3 quake and eight powerful aftershocks jolted the same part of Herat, toppling swathes of rural homes and killing over 1,000 people and wounding hundreds more.

Days later, with thousands of terrified residents left without shelter and volunteers digging for survivors, another tremor of the same intensity killed one person and injured 130 others.

More than 90 percent of those killed in the quakes were women and children, UNICEF said on Wednesday.

The United Nations said more than 12,000 people were affected by the tremors.

RECOMMENDED

Multi-generational communites at risk

Providing shelter on a large scale will be a challenge for Afghanistan's Taliban authorities, who seized power in August 2021, and have fractious relations with international aid organisations.

Most homes in rural Afghanistan are made of mud and built around wooden support poles, with little in the way of steel or concrete reinforcement.

Multi-generational extended families generally live under the same roof, meaning serious earthquakes can devastate communities.

Afghanistan is already suffering a dire humanitarian crisis, with the widespread withdrawal of foreign aid following the Taliban's return to power.

RelatedTürkiye dispatches relief goods for victims of earthquake in Afghanistan
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Türkiye signals readiness to deploy troops to Gaza despite Israeli opposition
Zelenskyy seeks Russian 'answers' as trilateral talks expand in UAE
Wedding blast kills at least five in Pakistan, police suspect suicide bombing
UN Human Rights Council approves probe into Iran protest crackdown
Erdogan, top diplomats from Balkan countries discuss ties, regional issues
Uganda detains 2,000 after disputed vote, 30 killed: army
More US states declare emergency as monster winter storm barrels across nation
Turkish foreign minister meets counterparts in Istanbul
Anger sweeps America as five year old is detained by ICE agents
Israeli forces open fire on Lebanese army, UN mission despite ongoing ceasefire
UN rights chief decries 'routine abuse' of migrants in US
UK hits back at Trump for 'diminishing' NATO's Afghanistan war dead
Four fishermen missing after vessel collision off Karachi coast
German police probe violence at YPG terror group rallies
US exits WHO after nearly eight decades