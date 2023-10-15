Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the political bureau of Hamas, said that there will be no migration from Gaza or the occupied West Bank, emphasising that Palestinians are deeply rooted in their land.

“We will continue our struggle until our state is established, our captives and sacred places are liberated, and our displaced people return to their homes,” he said on Saturday in a televised address.

Haniyeh stressed that Hamas does not target children and the elderly.

He called for increased demonstrations of support for Gaza.

Death toll tops 3,000 as conflict rages on