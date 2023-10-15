Australia will look for new ways to lift Indigenous living standards after voters soundly rejected a proposal to create a new advocacy committee, the deputy prime minister has said.

Every state and mainland territory apart from the Australian Capital Territory voted against a proposal to enshrine in the constitution an Indigenous Voice to Parliament to advocate on behalf of the nation’s most disadvantaged ethnic minority.

Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles said on Sunday that his government remained committed to improving Indigenous welfare to close the eight-year gap in average life expectancies between Indigenous Australians and the wider community.

“In terms of exactly what the precise steps forward are from here is a matter that we need to take some time to work through and I think people can understand that,” Marles told Australian Broadcasting Corp.

“Coming out of this referendum, there is a greater call for action on closing the gap,” Marles added.

Sixty percent of voters opposed

Indigenous Voice campaigners were flying Aboriginal flags at half-staff across Australia on Sunday as a mark of their disappointment.

Proponents had hoped that the Voice’s advice would lead to better government service delivery and improved outcomes for Indigenous people.

Accounting for only 3.8 percent of the population, Indigenous Australians have a suicide rate twice that of the national average, are more likely to be incarcerated than other Australians and suffer from diseases in the remote Outback that have been eradicated from other wealthy countries.

The latest counting on Sunday found more than 60 percent of voters had opposed the Voice.