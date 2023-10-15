The Israeli army has arrested 55 Palestinians in various areas of the occupied West Bank, bringing the total number of detainees since last weekend to 455, according to the Palestinian Prisoners Club.

“Israeli forces arrested 55 Palestinians from cities and towns in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem,” club spokesperson Amani Farajneh said on Sunday.

The Israeli army has arrested more than 455 Palestinians since October 7, coinciding with the start of the Israeli war on Gaza, Farajneh added.

There was no comment from the Israeli authorities on the group’s statement.

An Anadolu correspondent also monitored an arrest campaign carried out by the Israeli army in the Al Amari refugee camp near Ramallah in the occupied West Bank.

Israel has a total of 5,800 Palestinians detained in its prisons, according to the Prisoners’ Club.