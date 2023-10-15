Israel has targeted Aleppo International Airport with an air attack for the second time in 24 hours, regime-controlled news agency SANA announced.

SANA quoted a military source late Saturday as saying that Aleppo Airport was subjected to an air attack by Israel from the Mediterranean Sea side, west of the coast city of Latakia, at 23:35 local time (2035GMT).

Though Damascus is the capital, Aleppo is Syria’s most populous city.

The attack caused damage to the airport and put it out of service, SANA reported.