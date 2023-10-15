As Israel continues its relentless bombardment of Palestine's Gaza, Israeli army has said it will operate “anywhere in the Middle East” to fulfill the country's security aims.

“We are always looking around us, in the entire Middle East,” the Times of Israel quoted Israeli army spokesperson Daniel Hagari as saying on Sunday.

“The IDF will operate anywhere in the Middle East to fulfill Israel’s security aims. We are highly prepared in all arenas,” he added.

While Israeli air attacks on the besieged Palestinian enclave continue, frequent clashes are also reported on the Lebanon border.

Last weekend, Israeli forces launched a sustained military push against Gaza in response to a military offensive by Hamas in Israeli territories.

Worsening living conditions