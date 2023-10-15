White House national security advisor Jake Sullivan has said that a new weapons package for Israel and Ukraine will be significantly higher than $2B

Sullivan, in an interview on CBS's "Face the Nation," said on Sunday that US President Joe Biden will have intensive talks with the US Congress this week on the need for the package to be approved.

Republicans' struggles to pick a speaker for the House of Representatives after party hardliners ousted Kevin McCarthy nearly two weeks ago has delayed action on legislation.