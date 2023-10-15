WORLD
US news network MSNBC suspends Muslim anchors amid Israeli war in Gaza
Sources say MSNBC anchors Mehdi Hasan, Ayman Mohieddine and Ali Velshi were 'quietly taken out of the anchor's chair'.
Mehdi Hasan, Ayman Mohyeldin, and Ali Velshi were “quietly taken out of the anchor’s chair" following Hamas' operation on Israel [Photo: MSNBC] / Others
By Rabiul Islam
October 15, 2023

A US news network MSNBC has suspended shows hosted by three Muslim anchors following Hamas's attack inside Israel last week, two sources directly involved with the decision told Arab News.

On Saturday, Arab News reported that MSNBC chose not to air the weekly episode of 'The Mehdi Hasan Show' and scrapped the plan of having Mohieddine to anchor Joy Reid's show on Thursday and Friday.

Sources also revealed to Arab News that another anchor was replacing Velshi for his upcoming weekend shows.

MSNBC, however, "vehemently pushed back against any notion that either Hasan or Mohieddine were being sidelined in any way," Semafor, a news website, said in its report.

However, two sources directly involved with the decision confirmed the suspension to Arab News.

"There is a lot of unclarity over what happens next," one of the sources told Arab News.

"But the mood is very similar to what had happened post 9/11 with the whole you are either with us or against us argument," he added.

"Sadly, this has now gone beyond political views and is targeting anchors of a particular faith," he said.

Although Velshi continues to provide ground reports for other programs, Arab News sources said the fate of the three anchors on the network remains unclear.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
