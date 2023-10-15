The South African National Defence Force has recalled eight UN peacekeepers deployed to the Democratic Republic of Congo following allegations of sexual misconduct against them, it said on Sunday.

The soldiers were part of the UN peace-keeping mission in eastern DRC, known as MONUSCO, and sources first told Reuters about the alleged abuses last week.

In a statement released on Sunday, the SANDF said it was "unfortunate" that South Africa first learned about the allegations in the media, and that proper reporting procedures were not followed.

"Due to the serious nature of the allegations, the SANDF took a decision to recall the implicated soldiers back to South Africa to answer to the allegations and to give account of events that transpired on Sunday, 01 October 2023 in Beni," the statement read.