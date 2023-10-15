TÜRKİYE
Türkiye beat Latvia 4-0 to qualify for UEFA EURO 2024
Türkiye placed first in Group D with 16 points and are guaranteed to take part in EURO 2024.
Türkiye's forward Cenk Tosun (hidden) is congratulated after scoring his team's fourth goal during the UEFA Euro 2024 Group D qualification football match between Türkiye and Latvia at the Konya Buyuksehir Belediye stadium in Konya.  / Photo: AFP / AFP
By Staff Reporter
October 15, 2023

Türkiye beat Latvia 4-0 on Sunday to qualify for the 2024 UEFA European Football Championship.

After a goalless first half, Türkiye began the second half with the wind at their backs at Konya Metropolitan Municipality Stadium.

Yunus Akgun drew first blood in the 58th minute, then Cenk Tosun made it 2-0 in the 84th minute.

Kerem Akturkoglu netted the third goal for the hosts in the 88th minute, and Tosun tallied another goal in the 92nd minute.

With this result, Türkiye placed first in Group D with 16 points and guaranteed to take part in EURO 2024.

Turkish president congratulates national team for success

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan congratulated the national team for booking their place at the EURO 2024 to be held in Germany.

President Erdogan shared a congratulatory message on X to the team for participating the EURO 2024 and wished the team success in next summer's tournament.

Türkiye will play in the EURO finals for the sixth time in history. The Turkish national team previously played in the 1996, 2000, 2008, 2016 and 2020 European championships.

Their best EURO performance was reaching the semifinals in 2008 co-hosted by Austria and Switzerland.

Spain beat Norway 1-0 with Gavi's goal in the 49th minute to top Group A with 15 points and secured their place in EURO 2024.

Scotland, which are placed second behind Spain with 15 points and a goal difference, also booked their place in the EURO 2024 after Norway's defeat.

