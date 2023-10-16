Daniel Noboa, an inexperienced politician and an heir to a fortune built on the banana trade, won Ecuador’s presidential run-off election held amid unprecedented violence that even claimed the life of a candidate.

With more than 97 percent of the votes counted, electoral officials said Noboa had 52.1 percent, compared to 47.9 percent for Luisa González, a leftist lawyer and ally of exiled former President Rafael Correa. González conceded defeat during a speech before supporters in which she also urged Noboa to fulfill his campaign promises.

“Today we have made history. Ecuadorian families chose a New Ecuador. They chose a country with security and employment,” Noboa posted on X.

Noboa — the youngest person to lead the country — is the son of banana tycoon and politician Alvaro Noboa, who made five unsuccessful runs for the presidency.

Noboa, 35, will lead the South American country during a period that drug trafficking-related violence has left Ecuadorians wondering when, not if, they will be victims. Their uneasiness has prompted them to continuously watch their backs and limit how often they leave home.

After results showed him victorious, Noboa thanked Ecuadorians for believing in “a new political project, a young political project, an improbable political project.”

Dealing with violence

Both Noboa and Gonzalez have vowed to prioritise dealing with the escalating violence.

After images on social media showed a person appearing to fill out multiple ballots in favour of Noboa, the head of the National Electoral Commission, Diana Atamaint, promised an "immediate" investigation.

Ten hours of voting on Sunday unfolded amid a heavy police presence, but Interior Minister Juan Zapata said there had been no violent incidents.

Some 100,000 police and soldiers were deployed to keep the vote safe.

"It is a critical election," Freddy Escobar, a popular 49-year-old singer, told AFP in a voting line, citing crime as his main worry. "I am voting in fear, not knowing what will happen."