Veteran French striker Karim Benzema has shown his support for Palestinians in Gaza with a post on the social media platform X.

"All our prayers for the inhabitants of Gaza who are once again victims of these unjust bombings which spare no women or children," wrote the 35-year-old.

Benzema, who won the 2022 men's Ballon d'Or award, joined Saudi Arabian club Al Ittihad after leaving Real Madrid in June.

"A crippling siege"

Hamas's armed wing, the Qassam Brigades, launched an unprecedented attack on Israel on Oct. 7 called Operation Al Aqsa Flood, a multi-pronged surprise attack including a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel via land, sea, and air.