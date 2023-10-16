WORLD
'Unjust bombing': French striker Benzema voices support for Gaza
The 2022 men's Ballon d'Or winner condemns Israel's air strikes on besieged Gaza, says the bombings "spare no women or children".
The number of Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes in Gaza has risen to 2,670, the local Health Ministry said on Sunday. / Photo: AA  / AA
Sena SerimSena Serim
October 16, 2023

Veteran French striker Karim Benzema has shown his support for Palestinians in Gaza with a post on the social media platform X.

"All our prayers for the inhabitants of Gaza who are once again victims of these unjust bombings which spare no women or children," wrote the 35-year-old.

Benzema, who won the 2022 men's Ballon d'Or award, joined Saudi Arabian club Al Ittihad after leaving Real Madrid in June.

"A crippling siege"

Hamas's armed wing, the Qassam Brigades, launched an unprecedented attack on Israel on Oct. 7 called Operation Al Aqsa Flood, a multi-pronged surprise attack including a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel via land, sea, and air.

Israel's response has extended to cutting water and electricity supplies to Gaza, further worsening living conditions in an area that has endured a crippling siege since 2007, as well as ordering more than 1 million Gazans in the northern Strip to evacuate to the southern region.

The number of Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes in Gaza has risen to 2,670, the local Health Ministry said on Sunday.

In a statement, the ministry said that 750 children were among the dead. The number of wounded has risen to 9,600, it said.

Meanwhile, Israel’s general death toll so far stands at 1,300, while the number of confirmed injured Israelis exceeds 3,400.

