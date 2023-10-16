Monday, October 16, 2023

1644 GMT — US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has said Washington would keep on delivering "robust" aid to Ukraine, following EU concerns over her country's future support for Kiev.

Her promise came after the US Congress dropped new funding for Ukraine from a recent bill to avert a US government shutdown - a move that triggered doubts over Washington's continued commitment to supporting Kiev against Russian forces.

"We will do everything possible to put in place a robust Ukraine package," she said during a press conference with Paschal Donohoe, who leads the group of finance and economy ministers in the single currency area known as the Eurogroup.

"We reaffirm today that our coalition will continue supporting Ukraine for as long as it takes," she said in Luxembourg where she met the EU finance ministers.

The White House has estimated that a further $24 billion is needed to support Ukraine.

But Yellen said, "for Congress to be willing to provide the level of support that we are to Ukraine, it's important to know that we are not alone in this, that we have partners who are as committed as we are".

Donohoe reaffirmed the European Union's commitment, pointing to the bloc's plan to give Ukraine some 50 billion euros ($53 billion) over the next few years.

More updates👇

1650 GMT — 'Where are they?': angry relatives rally in Kiev over missing soldiers

A group of relatives of soldiers missing in action or taken prisoner protested in Kiev, accusing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the military leadership of failing to help them.

As the war entered its 600th day with little progress on the counteroffensive, a group of around 200 protesters, almost all women, rallied on Independence Square in central Kiev.

They then marched to a military roadblock near Zelenskyy's office, demanding an audience with the president.

"Zelenskyy! Zelenskyy!" they chanted, several in tears and shouting angry accusations at soldiers and police guarding the checkpoint.

"You are taking our guys away to the slaughter," shouted one woman.

1509 GMT — Russia aims to break through Ukraine defences in northeast - Ukrainian general

Russia is aiming to break through Ukrainian defences in the Kupiansk-Lyman sector of the front line in northeastern Ukraine after a sharp increase in fighting there, the commander of Ukraine's ground forces has said.

Video footage released by the ground forces showed General Oleksandr Syrskyi meeting troops at an undisclosed location in woodland, and quoted him as saying fighting in the northeastern Kupiansk-Lyman sector had "significantly escalated".

"The enemy is preparing, seriously preparing for offensive actions, bringing in staff," Syrskyi said in the footage posted on the Telegram messaging app.

1431 GMT — Russia's assault on a key eastern Ukraine city reported to be weakening

A dayslong attempt by Russian forces to storm a strategically important city in eastern Ukraine appears to be running out of steam, Kiev officials have said.

Ukrainian forces repelled 15 Russian attacks from four directions on Avdiivka over the previous 24 hours, the Ukrainian General Staff said.

That compared with up to 60 attacks a day in the middle of last week, according to Vitalii Barabash, head of the city administration. The slackening suggests the Russian effort to capture Avdiivka has "deflated," Barabash said.

1305 GMT — US seen as 'indispensable' for meeting Ukraine's financial needs: German Finmin

It is indispensable that the US continues to participate in meeting Ukraine's financial needs, has said German Finance Minister Christian Lindner in Luxembourg.

"The transatlantic partnership is of paramount importance for Europe as a whole, not only in economic terms, but especially because of our shared values," Lindner said.

The US Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen was meeting EU finance ministers in Luxembourg.

Yellen said that support for Ukraine remained a "top priority" for the United States and Europe, calling it crucial to underpin Ukraine's military battle against Russia's military campaign.

1217 GMT — Ukraine says OSCE faces 'slow death' if Russia remains member

Ukraine has called for Russia to be excluded from the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), warning the body faced a "slow death" if Moscow remained a member.

The OSCE was founded to ease tensions between East and West during the Cold War, and helps its members coordinate on issues like human rights and arms control.

"Everything Russia does in the OSCE nowadays is killing this organisation," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said at a press conference also attended by OSCE chair Bujar Osmani.

1139 GMT —Qatar strikes deal to return four Ukrainian children taken to Russia

Four Ukrainian children who were taken to Russia after the war in Ukraine are to be reunited with relatives following the mediation of Qatar, officials have said.

Moscow has been accused of bringing thousands of Ukrainian children to Russia from Moscow-controlled territories.