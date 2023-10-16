A battle that killeddozens of Palestinian civiliansand more than a dozen Israeli soldiers nearly a decade ago offers a glimpse of the type of fighting that could lie ahead if Israeli forces roll into Gaza in response to Hamas's unprecedented attack across southern Israel last week.

It was July 19, 2014, during Israel's third war against Hamas. The target was Shijaiyah, a densely-populated neighbourhood of Gaza City that the Israeli army claimed was used by Hamas fighters as a fortress filled with tunnels, rocket launchers and booby traps.

The battle came on the third day of a ground offensive that had been preceded by a 10-day air campaign.

Then, as now, Palestinian civilians were asked by the Israeli military to leave the neighbourhood.

Then, as now, most stayed, becausethey had nowhere else to go.

"The gate of hell"

As Israeli forces pushed into Shijaiyah, a jumble of squat concrete buildings and narrow alleys, Hamas fighters responded with full force to the invading force.

In the panicked aftermath, soldiers were ordered to climb into their armoured vehicles as artillery battalions fired 600 shells and aircraft struck from overhead. The next day, Israeli warplanes dropped 100 one-ton bombs on the area, Israeli media reported later.

“The gate of hell has opened, and shrapnel came through the windows,” a Palestinian resident told the AP news agency at the time.

"Feeling of craziness"

In 2014, “there was a feeling of craziness in how much fire was used,” an Israeli soldier told Breaking the Silence, a group of veterans who are critical of Israel’s policies and collect anonymous testimony from soldiers.

Fifty-five Gaza civilians were killed during the two-day battle, including 19 children and 14 women, a UN report found, as well as an unknown number of Hamas fighters. Thirteen Israeli soldiers were killed.

Amir Avivi, a retired Israeli general who was serving alongside top commanders during the 2014 battle, said this time would be “completely different,” because the artillery and airstrikes will come first.

“It will be a massive manoeuvre with a lot of air and artillery — a very, very strong entrance. We’re going to try to minimize as much as possible our troops’ casualties, and for this, we need a lot of cover.”

The tremendous firepower may have stemmed the army's losses, but it took a heavy toll on civilians and flattened much of the neighbourhood. Some 670 buildings were destroyed, and nearly 1,200 were moderately to severely damaged, the UN report said. Investigators counted 270 craters.

“It's a hell of a pinpoint operation,” then-Secretary of State John Kerry said sarcastically about the battle in a moment caught on a hot mic.