Nobel Peace laureate Martti Ahtisaari, who served as Finland's 10th president between 1994 and 2000, died at the age of 86, the Finnish president's office said in a statement.

Ahtisaari was celebrated around the world for brokering peace in conflict zones in Kosovo, Indonesia and Northern Ireland. He refused to accept that wars and conflicts were inevitable.

"Peace is a question of will. All conflicts can be settled, and there are no excuses for allowing them to become eternal," Ahtisaari said when he accepted the Nobel award in 2008.

Related Jailed Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi wins Nobel Peace Prize

His global fame boosted the image of Finland as it emerged from the shadow of the former Soviet Union.

At home, Ahtisaari was always a political outsider. But it was that very lack of political ties helped him to win Finland's first direct presidential election, in 1994, at the helm of the opposition Social Democrats.

As president, he supported Finland's European Union membership and encouraged voters to support the 1994 accession referendum, which passed with 57 percent support.

Opponents criticised his frequent travels - his nickname was "Travelling Mara", a common diminutive for Martti - and said he should focus more on domestic issues as Finland wallowed in recession triggered by the collapse of the Soviet Union, then its main trading partner.

In later years he strayed from his party's line by encouraging Finland to become a fully fledged NATO member. That took place years before Finland's eventually joined the alliance in 2023, in response to neighbouring Russia's offensive in Ukraine.

'Eternally displaced'

Ahtisaari was born in 1937 in Viipuri, now part of Russia, and his family was forced to flee when Soviet forces attacked when he was two.

He said those early years made him "an eternally displaced person" sensitive to the plight of refugees.