Turkish companies are exhibiting their services and products at Expand North Star, a major start-up event in Dubai that began.

Described as the "world's largest startup show," the four-day event is hosting more than 1,800 of start-ups from 100 countries at the Dubai Harbour to connect, fundraise and share experiences with global peers.

Turkish firms BinBin, Sono, Cloud4Feed, TeamSec, Jollify Games, Mobilefest and ExpoHIS have their stalls at the event's Türkiye pavilion on Sunday.

Ibrahim Kumas, head of the expansion and incentives department at Binbin, which offers innovative transportation solutions, told Anadolu that the Turkish company expanded its operations to Bulgaria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, North Macedonia, as well as the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).

Aiming at further expansion into the European market, the firm is looking for new investment opportunities, he said.