The postponement of a Palestinian author's award ceremony at the Frankfurt Book Fair due to the Israel-Hamas war has triggered condemnation from high-profile authors, while several Arab publishing groups withdrew from the literary event.

The annual fair is the world's biggest publishing trade event, bringing together thousands of book industry players and authors.

After the Palestinian group launched an unprecedented assault in Israel's history on October 7, organisers condemned the "barbaric" attack and said Israeli voices would be given prominence at the book fair.

But it was also announced that Palestinian author Adania Shibli would not be honoured with the LiBeraturpreis, a German award, at the fair, as had been originally planned.

She was due to receive the honour for her book "A Minor Detail," a work based on the real events of a 1949 rape and murder by Israeli soldiers.

It is organised by the group Litprom, which awards it each year at the book fair.

But the group said they had decided not to go ahead with the ceremony "due to the war started by Hamas".

It said in a statement that it was looking for a "suitable format and setting for the event at a later point," adding that: "Awarding the prize to Adania Shibli was never in question."