Israeli security forces ranging from its intelligence arms, Mossad and Shin Bet, to the army have long been proud of its operational prowess and intelligence gathering.

But all this Israeli pride has sunk into a sinkhole in the face of Qassam Brigades’ swift attack that stunned the Israeli security establishment as the fighters associated with the armed wing of Hamas entered military bases and towns surrounding Gaza on October 7.

As Israeli security forces faced heavy casualties and struggled to regain control of military bases for several days following the Hamas attack, Tel Aviv is now in the midst of preparing for a risky ground offensive, calling 300,000 people to draft for military service.

Israel’s main goal is to completely eliminate Hamas from Gaza. To do that, Israeli military first needs to defeat the Qassam Brigades led by Mohammed Deif, a Gaza-born refugee, who has survived several assassination attempts and lost one of his eyes, legs, arms while fighting the Israeli army in various battles.

“For them [Qassam Brigades] — and objectively — the October 7 attack is the most successful attack in the history of the Palestinian resistance movement,” says Omri Brinner, a researcher and lecturer at International Team for the Study of Security (ITSS), an Italian think-tank based in Verona.

“If they outlive Israel (even if in a hundred years time), then they will point to this attack as the tipping point, and it was Deif who orchestrated it,” Brinner tells TRT World.

Alon Liel, the former director general of the Israeli foreign ministry, shared a similar view.

“They won the war”, Liel told TRT World, referring to Hamas’s Saturday attack. He also believes that not only Hamas but also a state actor should be behind the Saturday attack.

Edward Erickson, a former American military officer and a retired professor of military history at the Department of War Studies at the Marine Corps University, echoed a similar view as Brinner and Leil’s, saying that Hamas must have prepared for the attack for quite a while.

“The Qassam brigades have demonstrated tactical capability and also that they can use technology effectively. What they did, militarily, was not easy and they carried it off quickly and purposefully. It is extremely difficult to surprise the IDF. Yet the Qassam brigades did it successfully - that success speaks for itself,” Erickson says.

Qassam vs Israeli Army

Erickson says that after the Qassam Brigades’ “deliberately planned operation that is designed to elicit an immediate and predictable reaction from Israel”, the armed group is waiting for the Israeli army to come to Gaza, an “open-air prison”, to fight them in a complex urban setting.

“There is no question in my mind that the Qassam brigades are ready to fight and that they will fight hard with the objective of inflicting very heavy casualties on the IDF,” says the American military analyst, who has written numerous books on war strategy and history.