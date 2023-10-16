Lebanon's Hezbollah armed group has said it started destroying surveillance cameras on several Israeli army posts along the border as tension rose following the Israeli offensive in response to the Hamas operation on October 7.

Hezbollah’s military media arm released a video on Monday showing snipers shooting at and destroying surveillance cameras placed on five points along the Lebanon-Israel border including one outside the Israeli town of Metula.

The armed group appears to want to prevent the Israeli army from monitoring movements on the Lebanese side of the border after days of fire exchange that left at least seven people dead, including four Hezbollah militants and a Reuters journalist, on the Lebanese side.

Israel considers the Iran-backed group its most serious immediate threat, estimating that Hezbollah has some 150,000 rockets and missiles aimed at Israel.

There are concerns that the powerful Iran-backed Hezbollah could join the war with Israel and earlier this month, US President Joe Biden warned other players in the Middle East not to join the conflict and has sent American warships to the region and vowed full support for Israel.

'Ready for all possibilities'