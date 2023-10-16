With little to no food, access to water, and electricity, people trapped in Gaza are pretty much sitting ducks, with no real safe shelter within what many are calling an open-air prison.

So bleak is the situation that Palestinians have posted their last will and testaments on social media, as for them the worst is seemingly already here.

It has not even been four weeks since Leen Saleh, a Palestinian and Syrian young woman living in Malaysia, bid goodbye to a close family friend who was going back for good to Gaza so she could be reunited with her children, the youngest of which only eight years of age. Leen said the mother of four had travelled on September 22.

“Whenever we’re talking to her, she’s like, ‘This is the last day of the world – it’s like being in the hereafter what we’re living now’,” Leen told TRT World, relating conversations with the Palestinian resident in Gaza who, until recently, shared the same roof with her in Kuala Lumpur.

Having spent years living together, Leen adores her like an aunt. “She tells us she’s exhausted, she’s tired, and very terrified … her youngest kid, almost [bit] off his tongue, accidentally, because he was terrified of the sound of bombs. He’s not speaking until now.”

According to Leen, the child was five when he witnessed his first instance of war, away from his mother who had never experienced the terror of missile strikes before the events of October 7.

Apocalyptic scenes continue to emerge from Gaza, following a surprise attack on Israel, unprecedented in scale and nature – Hamas fighters had crossed the border on foot, bulldozing parts of the Israeli-Gaza fence, and even flew across on paragliders.

However, as many experts and analysts have noted, the assault was not unprovoked and did not just happen in a vacuum. It also does not justify or excuse Israel’s implementation of harsh, dehumanising policies and brutal retaliation towards the Palestinian people.

Israeli journalist Gideon Levy in his opinion piece published in Haaretz, the longest-running newspaper in Israel, wrote: “After 75 years of abuse, the worse [sic] possible scenario awaits it once again. The threats of ‘flattening Gaza’ prove only one thing: We haven’t learned a thing. The arrogance is here to stay, even though Israel is paying a high price once again.”

“Israel can’t imprison two million Gazans without paying a cruel price,” is what Levy titled the piece.

“It just feels like it’s not fair”

Born in Yarmouk camp in Damascus, Leen and her family moved to Malaysia in October 2012 after their home was bombed during the deadly unrest in Syria.

“So, basically, we’re not allowed to go back, visit, or even enter Palestine. My great grandparents left Palestine in 1948 [before] moving to Syria,” said the 26-year-old, who has an academic background in health rehab and physiotherapy.

She actively raises her voice about the struggles of the Palestinian people and feels “there is hope for our cause and resistance and freedom to move forward,” however, she speaks more sorrowfully about the fate of the innocent in Gaza.

“When we’re talking about feeling hope for the people’s situation, I don’t really feel it. I don’t see it coming anytime soon.” She adds that Gaza has been bombed many times over the last couple of decades, but this time, it is apparent that the situation is more dire than before.

“Of course, we survive after each and every war, and that’s what people do – they keep on living. But, as for now, they are expecting to starve. They are expecting starvation and a major human crisis, as [people currently in Gaza] have told me.”

On October 9, Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said the country is putting a “complete siege on Gaza,” which includes authorities cutting off electricity, food, water, and gas supplies to about 2.3 million people in the area.

Watching what can be described as a nightmare unfolding from the outside in a faraway country, Leen is plagued by sleepless nights — “I don’t feel like I can sleep when they’re not able to, you know. It just feels like it’s not fair.” — while her mom sheds mournful tears and some friends go through panic attacks due to the helplessness of it all.

“It's causing a huge stress on everyone,” Leen shares. “We feel paralysed. We feel like we’re not able to help enough. That’s the thing that kills you in the heart, you know, just feeling you’re useless and you can’t do anything.

“But we have to motivate ourselves and use everything we have, any platform, any facilities we have to speak up for them, raise their voices, or offer help by any means,” she insists.

A longtime ally

Malaysia has no diplomatic relations with Israel and has long been vocal in its support for the liberation of the Palestinian people.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim expressed his solidarity with Palestine on October 8, following an official statement released by the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and is one of the few in the region to outwardly oppose Israel’s illegal occupation and blockade.