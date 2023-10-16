Eleven journalists have been killed in Gaza, with more than 20 injured and two missing since the start of the recent Israeli air strikes, a Palestinian journalists group said in a new report.

According to the report released on Sunday by the Freedom Committee, affiliated with the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate, 11 Palestinian journalists have been documented as killed by Israeli air strikes since October 7.

A statement by the group provided "documentation of the targeting of journalists" from the start of the war in Gaza until the evening of Oct. 15. It also decried "the violent escalation in the targeting of Palestinian journalists."

Over 20 injuries were also observed, the most serious of which occurred in Gaza.

Following the announcement of the complete or partial shelling of approximately 20 homes belonging to journalists, the Israeli army escalated by targeting the residences of several journalists directly, according to the report.