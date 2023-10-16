Türkiye's state-operated aid agency has established a "cutting-edge" operating room at a children's hospital in the southern port city of Karachi.

The operating room was established at the National Institute of Child Health (NICH), Pakistan's largest state-run children's hospital, by the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) to serve Pakistani children in need of specialised medical care.

Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Mehmet Pacaci, along with Sindh Provincial Health Minister Dr. Saad Khalid Niaz, Turkish Consul General in Karachi Cemal Sangu, and TIKA's Karachi coordinator Halil Ibrahim Basaran, inaugurated the operating room on Monday.

Speaking at the ceremony, the health minister expressed his gratitude to TIKA for its "continuous dedication" to enhancing the healthcare sector in Sindh province, with Karachi as its capital.

The establishment of the modern operating room, he added, marked a "significant" milestone in Türkiye-Pakistan relations.

He also praised TIKA's commitment to equipping multiple hospitals across Pakistan with modern medical facilities.