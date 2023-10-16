Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and the Head of the Hamas Political Bureau Ismail Haniyeh had a phone call regarding the latest developments in Palestine, as the conflict between Israel and Hamas continues into its second week, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

Fidan and Haniyeh discussed recent developments in Palestine and possibility of releasing civilians on Monday over the phone, said the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking with the media.

The fighting began on Oct. 7 when Hamas initiated Operation Al Aqsa Flood, a multi-pronged surprise attack including a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel via land, sea, and air. It said the incursion was in retaliation for the storming of the Al Aqsa Mosque and increased Jewish settler violence.

The Israeli military then launched Operation Swords of Iron against Hamas targets within Gaza.

Since then the number of Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes on the blockaded territory has risen to 2,808, including 853 children, the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza said on Monday.

In Israel, 1,400 have been killed.

The issue of civilians being held by Hamas has drawn interest, with Turkish officials speaking of a possibly mediating an exchange of detainees between Israel and the Palestinian group.