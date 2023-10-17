A demonstration organised by multiple Jewish groups was held outside the White House to advocate for a halt in hostilities in Gaza.

In a series of posts on X which included photos and video footage, the Jewish activist group IfNotNow said on Monday "American Jews and allies have now blocked 4 doors to the White House.”

"We’re prepared to put our bodies in the way of more slaughter — we’re ready to stay here until (President Joe) Biden forces a ceasefire," it added.

During the demonstration, police reportedly took more than 30 people into custody.

According to a local ABC News affiliated network in the US capital, Washington, D.C., the Secret Service verified the arrests.