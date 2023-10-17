During times of tension and conflict, journalists and media organisations face a particularly challenging task: they must report accurate information while countering disinformation campaigns conducted by various groups, said Türkiye's communications director.

"While the main goal of misinformation and disinformation campaigns is swaying the public opinion one way or another, consumers of news have responsibilities as well," Fahrettin Altun said on X on Tuesday.

He called on all media and relevant civil society organisations to create common initiatives focusing on addressing both the supply and demand side of fake news.

"Disinformation is not an innocent exercise and those who participate in it unwittingly must understand that they have a responsibility too," he stressed.

He criticised the spread of information without checking the sources and content, and said that it is "a serious disservice to our fellow citizens."

Underlining the importance of insisting on truth and fighting misinformation, he expresses, that the Directorate of Communications "work hard to strengthen media literacy of the Turkish public through many initiatives."

The spread of fake news amid Israel-Palestine conflict

Earlier last week, a baseless instance of misinformation that quickly spread worldwide, showed the challenges surrounding information propagation amidst the intensified Israel-Palestine conflict.

It was alleged that Hamas fighters had beheaded Israeli babies during the early Saturday morning attack it had launched from Gaza.